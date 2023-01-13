2022-23 AP All Pro Team: Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce unanimous picks, Sauce Gardner in as rookie

The Associated Press announced their 2022 All-Pro Team on Friday. There were just two unanimous picks as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kielce were the picks.

There will be a number of different All Pro teams, but the Associated Press team is the most respected.

This years list includes 16 players appearing on the list for the first time in their career. Those players include Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on the offense. For the defense, Ravens LB Roquan Smith, Jets CB Sauce Gardner, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs DL Chris Jones, 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga, Jets DL Quinnen Williams, Bills LB Matt Milano, and Broncos CB Patrick Surtain.

The six special teamers who made the team for the first time include Raiders K Daniel Carlson, Chiefs P Tommy Townsend, Packers KR Keisean Nixon, Patriots PR Marcus Jones, Commanders ST Jeremy Reaves, and Vikings LS Andrew DePaola.

Offense

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 49; Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 1

Running Back

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Tight End

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 50

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; Davante Adams, Raiders

Left Tackle

Trent Williams, 49ers

Right Tackle

Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left Guard

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Cowboys

Center

Jason Kelce, Eagles

Defense

Edge Rushers

Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Interior Linemen

Chris Jones, Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, Jets

Linebackers

Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Matt Milano, Bills

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner, Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Bills

Safeties

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

Special Teams

Placekicker

Daniel Carlson, Raiders

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

Kick Returner

Keisean Nixon, Packers

Punt Returner

Marcus Jones, Patriots

Special Teamer

Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Long Snapper

Andrew DePaola, Vikings