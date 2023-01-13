2022-23 AP All Pro Team: Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce unanimous picks, Sauce Gardner in as rookie

The Associated Press announced their 2022 All-Pro Team on Friday. There were just two unanimous picks as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kielce were the picks.
There will be a number of different All Pro teams, but the Associated Press team is the most respected.
This years list includes 16 players appearing on the list for the first time in their career. Those players include Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on the offense. For the defense, Ravens LB Roquan Smith, Jets CB Sauce Gardner, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs DL Chris Jones, 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga, Jets DL Quinnen Williams, Bills LB Matt Milano, and Broncos CB Patrick Surtain.
The six special teamers who made the team for the first time include Raiders K Daniel Carlson, Chiefs P Tommy Townsend, Packers KR Keisean Nixon, Patriots PR Marcus Jones, Commanders ST Jeremy Reaves, and Vikings LS Andrew DePaola.
Offense
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 49; Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 1
Running Back
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Tight End
Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 50
Wide Receiver
Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; Davante Adams, Raiders
Left Tackle
Trent Williams, 49ers
Right Tackle
Lane Johnson, Eagles
Left Guard
Joel Bitonio, Browns
Right Guard
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Center
Jason Kelce, Eagles
Defense
Edge Rushers
Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Interior Linemen
Chris Jones, Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, Jets
Linebackers
Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Matt Milano, Bills
Cornerbacks
Sauce Gardner, Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Bills
Safeties
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
Special Teams
Placekicker
Daniel Carlson, Raiders
Punter
Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
Kick Returner
Keisean Nixon, Packers
Punt Returner
Marcus Jones, Patriots
Special Teamer
Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
Long Snapper
Andrew DePaola, Vikings