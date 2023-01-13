Sean McVay will stay on as Rams head coach in 2023, per report

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of problems going into their second season since winning the Super Bowl, but keeping their head coach doesn’t appear to be one of them anymore. Sean Mcay has reportedly told the Rams organization that he will stay on as the head coach, per Dianna Russini.

The Rams had the worst record ever for a team coming off a Super Bowl win this season, but that always seemed like a possibility with the way the Rams went all in in free agency to get the talent to take home the Lombardi last year. With cap troubles and an aging roster, it seemed almost certain that McVay was gone, as he was not shy about discussing the possibility that he could leave.

But, he is back and Matthew Stafford, who had trouble with multiple concussions in 2022, has said he plans on returning as well. The roster and salary cap trouble will need to get sorted, but Rams fans should be glad to have McVay back for at least one more year.