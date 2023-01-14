When is the Seahawks-49ers Wild Card game?

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will visit the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for the first game of Wild Card weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14, and will air on FOX.

The Niners, the NFC West winners, enter as 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 42.5. The Seahawks clinched their Wild Card spot with an overtime win over the Rams that coincided with a Lions win over the Packers in Week 18.

San Francisco is led by Brock Purdy at quarterback, the rookie third-stringer who stepped in late in the season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down. He has jumped into being an NFL starter headfirst and has not lost a game as a starter yet.

When is the Seahawks-49ers Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Live