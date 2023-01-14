What channel is Seahawks vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Wild Card matchup

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will face the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the first game of Wild Card weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14. As the higher-seeded team, the Niners will host the game at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks (9-8) clinched their spot in the playoffs with a last-minute win over the Rams and a Lions win over the Packers in Week 18. The Niners (13-4) won the NFC West, and are now operating with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of their offense.

The two teams have already faced each other twice this season, with the 49ers emerging victorious in both matchups. Here’s everything you’ll need to know for the game:

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Seahawks enter the game as 9.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 42.5