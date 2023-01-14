When is the Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card game?

The Wild Card round for the playoffs gets underway this week. The first matchup for the AFC will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars. This game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

These teams already faced off once this season, with the Jaguars handling the Chargers on the road. This is one of the best matchups in the playoffs as it should come down to the final minutes of the game. Both of these teams were on the fence about the playoffs for a good portion of the regular season.

The Chargers are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 47.5. Los Angeles is -120 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +100.

When is the Chargers-Jaguars Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App