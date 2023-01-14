 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card game?

We take a look at the schedule as the Los Angeles Chargers faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 Wild Card Round.

By BenHall1
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild Card round for the playoffs gets underway this week. The first matchup for the AFC will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars. This game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

These teams already faced off once this season, with the Jaguars handling the Chargers on the road. This is one of the best matchups in the playoffs as it should come down to the final minutes of the game. Both of these teams were on the fence about the playoffs for a good portion of the regular season.

The Chargers are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 47.5. Los Angeles is -120 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +100.

When is the Chargers-Jaguars Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: TIAA Bank Stadium
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

