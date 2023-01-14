What channel is Chargers-Jaguars on and what is the game time for Wild Card matchup

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers will head west to take on the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. This game will be a rematch from Week 3 when the Jaguars took the 38-10 win.

The Chargers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and in second place in the AFC West. Los Angeles’ offense struggled with injuries throughout the season, and the playoffs may not be different as WR Mike Williams is dealing with an injury. Still, the offense took a step up this season, but they will need their defense to match if they hope to win this game.

Jacksonville finished the season on a five-game win streak. They were able to rebound from a five-game losing streak in the early part of the season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks much better in his second season, and head coach Doug Pederson appears to have been the right hire for the head coaching job. The Jags were able to pick up the win in the early part of the season but need to keep riding their momentum if they want to reach the Divisional round.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Los Angeles is the 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 47.5. The Chargers are -120 moneyline favorites, with the Jaguars installed as the +100 underdogs.