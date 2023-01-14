Geno Smith expected to return to Seahawks for 2023 season

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring quarterback Geno Smith back for the 2023-24 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Smith enters free agency this offseason, but the Seahawks are looking into options that would allow them to keep him with the team, whether that be a new contract or a franchise tag.

Smith served as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle for three seasons before stepping into the starting role in 2022. The Seahawks got plenty of draft picks from the Broncos in the Wilson trade and were prepared to call this season a wash and grab a rookie quarterback in the 2023 Draft, but Smith blew all expectations out of the water.

The Seahawks are in the Wild Card round this weekend after missing the playoffs last year. Smith led Seattle to a 9-8 season, passing for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year. He led the league in completion percentage (69.8%).

If Smith were to get the franchise tag, he would earn over $30 million next season. To put that in perspective, Smith’s current contract guarantees $3.5 million a year.