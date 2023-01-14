What is the record for most interceptions thrown in a NFL playoff game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars might want to consider running the football for the remainder of their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite being down 24-0, throwing the ball is proving to be perilous for the AFC South champions.

Trevor Lawrence, who has shown tremendous growth in his sophomore season under head coach Doug Pederson, is having a rough introduction to the postseason. He’s thrown four interceptions in the first half so far and although two could’ve been considered unlucky, he’s also responsible for two others that were forced throws. It’s time to check in on the record books and see how many more interceptions Lawrence would need to set the record for most interceptions thrown in a playoff game.

The current record is six, which four quarterbacks hold. Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, a noted gunslinger in his day, is one of those guys. Norm Van Brocklin, Bobby Layne and Frank Filchock. However, those guys all accomplished this feat back in the 40s and 50s. Favre set his mark in 2002 against the Rams.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme threw five interceptions in a playoff game against the Cardinals in 2009. Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon threw five picks in the Super Bowl in 2003. We’ll see what Lawrence ends up doing tonight.