Should Brandon Staley be on the hot seat after Wild Card loss to Jaguars?

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the season on a hot streak to earn a Wild Card spot in the NFL playoffs, but after blowing the third-largest lead in playoff history to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, could the Bolts fire head coach Brandon Staley?

There were already rumors that Staley was on the hot seat, but he was able to lead the Chargers to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. However, that might not save his job.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Staley might not survive another epic episode of the Chargers Chargering and blowing a massive lead.

I don’t think Brandon Staley survives this. If word on the street is accurate, it might be over for him. Wow. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 15, 2023

If Staley is fired following the devastating loss, there will no doubt be rumors that Sean Payton will be his replacement.

Payton is reportedly interested in the job and coaching star QB Justin Herbert. Chargers owner Dean Spanos would have to be willing to make Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL and surrender a first-round pick and potentially more for his services.