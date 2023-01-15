When is the Dolphins-Bills Wild Card game?

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins will face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. This is the third meeting this year between these teams, and so far, they have each won a game. Miami won their Week 3 matchup 21-19, but Buffalo took the 32-29 victory in Week 15.

The Dolphins clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets. They benefitted from the Bills' beating of the New England Patriots and now have to face the AFC East champs for the third time this season.

Buffalo is the 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 46. The Bills have -460 moneyline odds as the favorites, while the Dolphins are installed as the +370 underdogs.

When is the Dolphins-Bills Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS live stream