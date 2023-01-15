What channel is Dolphins vs. Bills on and what is the game time for Wild Card matchup

The No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins will head north to take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. This will be the third matchup between these teams, and they split the regular season series.

The Dolphins finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and in second place of the AFC East. Miami has struggled with injuries at the quarterback position between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. When they clinched a playoff spot in Week 18, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson was under center. Depending on the health of the team, he could end up being the quarterback for their playoff game.

The Bills went through a lot in the final weeks of the season. Even with everything, they were able to hold onto the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They cemented their spot in the playoffs thanks to two kick return touchdowns against the New England Patriots in the regular season finale. Buffalo finds itself in a familiar territory of late, hosting a home playoff game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Buffalo is the 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for this game is 46. The Bills are the favorites with -460 moneyline odds, while the Dolphins are the +370 favorites.