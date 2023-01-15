What channel is Giants-Vikings on and what is game time for Wild Card matchup

The sixth-seeded New York Giants will take on the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New York (9-7-1) returns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Giants haven’t won a playoff game since they defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants are led by running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Minnesota (13-4) won the NFC North and made the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season when they advanced to the Divisional round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

The teams met three weeks ago on Christmas Eve when the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Kevin Joseph as time expired.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

This week Minnesota is a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 48.5. The Vikings are -165 on the moneyline, while New York is sitting at +140.