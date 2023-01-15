When is the Ravens-Bengals Wild Card game?

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will play each other from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for the second consecutive week as they close out Sunday’s Wild Card slate. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

Baltimore (10-7) is back in the postseason after failing to advance last year, and the Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson, who has been held out for more than a month with a knee injury. The Ravens’ biggest strength on the team has come in stopping the run as their defense ranks third in opponent yards per rush attempt (3.9).

Cincinnati (12-4) will look to get back into the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season after an AFC North title. The Bengals won their final eight games to get to this point, and they knocked off Baltimore 27-16 in the regular season finale. The passing game is the team’s biggest strength, which ranks ninth in yards per pass attempt (7.4).

The Bengals are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 moneyline odds, making the Ravens +290 underdogs. The over/under is set at 41.5.

When is the Ravens-Bengals Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app