When is the Giants-Vikings Wild Card game?

The New York Giants, seeded sixth in the NFC, will take on the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card Game on Sunday, Jan. 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New York (9-7-1) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when the Giants lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card game. The Giants have not won a playoff game since the 2011 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots, 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012.

Minnesota (13-4) won the NFC North and made the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the wild card and lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-10 in the NFC Divisional round.

The teams met three weeks ago when the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Kevin Joseph as time expired.

This week Minnesota is a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 48.5. The Vikings are -165 on the moneyline, while New York is sitting at +140.

Note on current odds

When is the Giants-Vikings Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: NFL+