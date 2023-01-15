What channel is Ravens vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Wild Card matchup

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will get a rematch from last week as they prepare for Sunday night’s Wild Card round matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and it will air on NBC.

The Ravens (10-7) played third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in last week’s 27-16 loss to the Bengals to close out the season with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley out with injuries. Huntley would likely get the start Baltimore won’t have Jackson, who hasn’t played since December 4th with a knee injury.

The Bengals (12-4) won the AFC North for the second consecutive season as they look to win the conference two years in a row. Cincinnati rolled through its final eight games with victories, and Joe Burrow completed 68.3% of passes this season with 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Jan. 15th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Bengals are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 odds, making the Ravens +290 underdogs. The over/under is set at 41.5.