The 2023 NFL Divisional round will feature an NFC East rivalry showdown as the New York Giants hit the road to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will take place on Saturday, January 21 at either 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

New York was able to go on the road as the six-seed on Sunday and successfully knock off the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling 31-24 Wild Card round victory. Daniel Jones was able to step up with two passing touchdowns while Saquon Barkley provided two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia is coming off a bye after locking down the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles posted a 14-3 record throughout the regular season in a year where Jalen Hurts emerged as a candidate to win MVP. The team is hoping three times a charm on Saturday as they swept the Giants during the regular season.

Philadelphia opened as an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total opening at 45.5.

When is the Giants-Eagles Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game time: 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app