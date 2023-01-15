When is the Bengals-Bills Divisional game?

The AFC Divisional round matchups are set.

The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday while the Buffalo Bills will battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Bengals barely beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round and their reward is Josh Allen and the Bills. The two AFC powerhouses will play the first game on Sunday, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

This will be these two franchises' first meeting since 2019. They, unofficially, played against each other in Week 17 but the game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter.

With the Bills hosting the game, Buffalo is an early 3.5-point favorite over the Bengals.

When is the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 22

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+