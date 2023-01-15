Report: Raiders to pursue Tom Brady in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from quarterback Derek Carr. Where he ends up next is still up in the air, but we know the Raiders will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2023. And it appears that 45 year old and soon to be free agent Tom Brady is No. 1 on their list, per Jonathon Jones.

With Brady’s old offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach of the Raiders now, this move would make sense if Brady wants to keep playing. Add in a strong offensive line and All Pro Davante Adams and a lot of cash and this move is a real possibility.

There are of course a lot of moving parts, but the pieces add up and make sense for where the Raiders and Brady are right now. Many will question Brady’s ability at this point in his career, but he is in the playoffs once again in his third season with the Buccaneers. And he may believe a reunion with McDaniels could help extend his offensive production a couple more seasons.