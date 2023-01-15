 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the record for most receiving yards in an NFL playoff game?

Stefon Diggs could set some postseason records if he continues the pace he’s on this afternoon.

By Chet Gresham
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is already having himself a dominant performance in today’s AFC Wild Card round showdown against the Miami Dolphins. He has hauled in 110 receiving yards and we’re still in the first half. If he can keep this pace up throughout the game, he’ll be on track to set some postseason record.

The record for most receiving yards in a playoff game is owned by former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds, who went for 240 yard against, coincidentally enough, the Miami Dolphins in the 1999 AFC Wild Card round. Moulds caight nine receptions and a receiving touchdown from Doug Flutie that afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as Dan Marino and the Dolphins came out with a 24-17 victory.

Diggs still has a ways to go to match his Bills predecessor and the window to do that will be short. If Buffalo continues to pummel Miami this afternoon, the team may elect to run clock and keep things on the ground.

