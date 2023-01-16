When is the Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card game?

The Dallas Cowboys are four games better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in terms of record, but they’ll travel to Raymond James Stadium for the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

Dallas (12-5) entered the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the NFC, and the Cowboys won six of seven games until a rough showing in the regular season finale loss to the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys are back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round last year.

Tampa Bay (8-9) is very fortunate to be part of the NFC South as the Buccaneers finished a game ahead of all three divisional rivals this season despite a losing record. After winning the Super Bowl in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era, Tampa Bay will look to get back there after losing in the divisional round to the eventual-champions Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the Buccaneers +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.5.

When is the Cowboys-Buccaneers Divisional Round game?

Date: Monday, January 16th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV channel: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Live stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app