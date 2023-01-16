What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on and what is game time for Wild Card matchup

ESPN will be broadcasting Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

The Cowboys had nothing to lose, but so much to potentially gain in Week 18. All of the following was within their grasp: The top seed in the NFC, a first-round bye, the NFC East title, and chiefly, a leg up on the rest of the vigorous competition. Of course, none of that came to fruition — losing to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers thrashing the Arizona Cardinals. Thus brings them into a dicey battle in the NFC playoffs this week.

Tampa Bay had less on the line at the regular season conclusion. They finished with an 8-9 record, but won the lowly NFC South. The fact remains, Tom Brady has returned to the postseason for what will be his 48th career playoff appearance. We’ll soon find out if the future Hall of Famer is up to the challenge at age 45.

The Cowboys are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buccaneers sit at +125, while the total score is set at 45.5.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, January 16

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Broadcast map