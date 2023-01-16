When is the Cowboys-49ers Divisional game?

The NFC Divisional Round will feature a pair of long-time rivals facing off for the second straight postseason tournament. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round a year removed from beating them in Dallas in the Wild Card Round. The game is scheduled for Sunday evening on Fox with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 49ers finished the season 13-4 and won the NFC West. They beat the Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday, behind three Brock Purdy passing touchdowns and 119 rushing yards from Christian McCaffrey. The Cowboys finished 12-5 and claimed the top wild card berth. They beat the Bucs on Monday to close out Wild Card weekend. Dak Prescott shined, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing in a fifth in a dominating win.

The last time the 49ers and Cowboys last played consecutive seasons in the playoffs was 1993-1995. All three games took place in the NFC Championship. Dallas won the first two games and San Francisco won the third.

When is the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 22

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app