Report: Cardinals to hire Monti Ossenfort as next general manager

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring former Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In December, Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence and after the season the team parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals finished 4-13 this season after having high expectations in the preseason. Arizona went 11-6 the previous season and lost in the Wild Card to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Kyler Murray missed most of the 2023 season after being injured back in November. He’s still the QB of the future and the key for Ossenfort is to figure out how to surround Murray with talent.

Ossenfort has over two decades of experience in the NFL. He was previously with the New England Patriots and had various positions for 15 years while the franchise was winning Super Bowls. He joined the Titans as Director of Player Personnel when head coach Mike Vrabel was brought in.