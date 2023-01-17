 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Brady seems to offer a good bye to the Bucs organization in final 2022-23 press conference

The GOAT has some decisions to make this offseason.

By David Fucillo
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exits the field through the tunnel after an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their 2022-23 season end sooner than they hoped after the Dallas Cowboys thumped them 31-14 in the Wild Card Round. Nothing went right for Tampa and they head into the offseason with a lot of questions.

The most notable surrounds the future of quarterback Tom Brady. He’s an unrestricted free agent, but is coming off a down season for himself and his team. There has been speculation about his future and he didn’t do much quell it in his final post-game press conference. His comments could be interpreted as just putting a cap on the season, but they sounded in part like a good bye.

Brady is going to have options this offseason, even heading into what would be his age 46 season. The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have gotten plenty of ink, but a host of teams could look to make what they view would be a short-term upgrade to get them over the hump. It’s going to be a long couple months until free agency opens in March.

More From DraftKings Nation