Is Tom Brady retiring after this season?

Has Tom Brady played his final game? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Monday night. With the Bucs out of the picture, they’ll be focused on the offseason and what the future holds for Brady. It still looks like Brady has plenty left in the tank to be better than most of the QBs in the NFL. He also may have finally reached his point of no return and will opt for retirement .... again. Here we’ll take a look at whether or not Brady will call it quits.

First, if we take a look at Brady’s final press conference after the loss to the Cowboys on Monday, we get a bit of insight. Brady seems like he’s offering a farewell to the Bucs organization after the loss. So there’s a chance this is the last time Brady throws a pass for Tampa Bay. That doesn’t mean he’s going to retire. We already have odds for Brady’s next team up on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs are the favorite at +200 but that seems like a suckers bet after what we saw last night. Chances are Tampa Bay will move on and Brady will try and chase a ring elsewhere. The Las Vegas Raiders are high on the board as well as the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and even New York Giants. The Raiders and Titans both make some sense and seem like decent values.

At this point, we really don’t know whether or not Brady will be back. Chances are he’ll take some time away from football this offseason to ponder his future. You’d think the way this season ended isn’t the way Brady wants to go out. But he also may realize that his chances of winning another championship are slim given the options and competition.