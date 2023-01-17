Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi after playoff loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi following the team’s 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Lombardi just finished his second season with the Chargers, where he was hired after spending four seasons as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach.

We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 17, 2023

He was the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015, splitting his stints in New Orleans. After the devastating playoff loss this weekend, which saw the Chargers blow a 27-0 lead, head coach Brandon Staley’s job seemed to be in peril. This move may be an attempt for Staley to buy himself another season at the helm in Los Angeles.

The Chargers have also fired quarterbacks coach Shane Day as they begin to look forward to the 2023-24 season. Quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the best young players in the NFL, so there could be some big names involved as the Chargers begin interviewing candidates to fill the position.