Report: Buccaneers expected to fire OC Byron Leftwich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ inconsistent 2022-23 season ended on Monday and a major change is already in the works.

Immediately following the team’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds reported that the team is expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Reynolds reported that the Bucs were contemplating letting the maligned OC go midseason, but opted to stay the course and make a move following the end of the campaign.

After having one of the most explosive attacks for the past two seasons with Tom Brady at quarterback, the Bucs’ offense experienced a steep dropoff this season. The unit struggled mightily, averaging just 18.4 points per game and was dead last in rushing with just 1,308 total rushing yards for the year. Despite this, the team still managed to win the a division title in an incredibly weak NFC South, but those aforementioned problems led to a quick playoff exit.

Leftwich was criticized throughout the year for his play-calling and lack of adjustments in game, ultimately putting himself on the chopping block. Now just one year after being rumored for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, he will now be searching for a new assistant gig.