Aaron Rodgers raises questions about his future on Pat McAfee Show

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left his NFL future up in the air during his recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show after the end of the Packers’ season. A regular guest on McAfee’s show, Rodgers said that he had not made a decision on his future with the Packers, saying that he was going to take some time to consider his options going forward.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow about exit interviews: "We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football." On his future , he will get away from it mentally and will be in a "better frame of mind" to contemplate after a few weeks. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) January 17, 2023

The Packers had a disappointing end to their season, with a clear shot at a playoff berth that was ended by a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Rodgers just wrapped up his 18th season with Green Bay, and told McAfee, “I really wanted to finish my career in Green Bay. A lot of people said I was washed, and then I won two MVPs in a row.”

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” he continued. “Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I don’t know.”

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers in March 2022.