 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers raises questions about his future on Pat McAfee Show

Rodgers tells McAfee he thinks he can win MVP again, but won’t guarantee future in Green Bay.

By grace.mcdermott
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left his NFL future up in the air during his recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show after the end of the Packers’ season. A regular guest on McAfee’s show, Rodgers said that he had not made a decision on his future with the Packers, saying that he was going to take some time to consider his options going forward.

The Packers had a disappointing end to their season, with a clear shot at a playoff berth that was ended by a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Rodgers just wrapped up his 18th season with Green Bay, and told McAfee, “I really wanted to finish my career in Green Bay. A lot of people said I was washed, and then I won two MVPs in a row.”

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” he continued. “Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I don’t know.”

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers in March 2022.

More From DraftKings Nation