Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers to new four-year contract

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers had an excellent 2022 campaign and the organization is rewarding him for his efforts.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the team is signing to Myers to a new four-year, $21.1 million contract worth up to $22.6 million in incentives. This deal will make him the second-highest paid kicker in the league behind Baltimore Ravens stalwart Justin Tucker.

Myers had one of the best seasons of his eight-year career this year and earned Pro Bowl honors for the second time. He connected on 34-of-37 field goal attempts, including going a perfect 6-6 from 50+ yards. He also successfully made 41-of-42 extra point attempts and had a kickoff average of 62.8 yards. His success played a huge part in the Seahawks making a surprise run the the postseason in a year where most thought they would be rebuilding. With him now locked up until 2026, he will play a major part of the organization in the immediate future.