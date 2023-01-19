NFL announces 2023 International Series games

The NFL revealed the five teams that will host 2023 International Series games on Thursday morning. The five teams scheduled to play outside of the United States are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots.

The Bills and Titans will play a game from London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will get a game in Wembley Stadium, which is Jacksonville’s 10th London game in franchise history. The Chiefs and Patriots will play regular season games in Germany, though the city and stadium has yet to be announced. Munich and Frankfurt will hold NFL contests in Germany over the next four years.

The NFL will not play a game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The league will reveal dates, opponents and kickoff times when the full 2023 schedule is announced later this year.

Bills: Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals

Titans: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins

Jaguars: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills

Chiefs: Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars

Patriots: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers