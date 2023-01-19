Report: Patriots interview Bill O’Brien for offensive coordinator position

The New England Patriots are in search of a new offensive coordinator. The Pats didn’t have an official offensive coordinator in 2022, as Matt Patricia was the senior football advisor and offensive line coach, while Joe Judge was the offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. It seems that in 2023, head coach Bill Belichick is going to go back to having an official offensive coordinator. On Thursday, it was reported that they had interviewed former NFL head coach and current Alabama OC Bill O’Brien for the job.

The #Patriots have interviewed #Bama OC Bill O'Brien today for their vacant OC job, sources say. He's considered a top candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007 to 2011. He started out as an offensive assistant and then progressed to wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach through the 2010 season. O’Brien was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for New England in 2011. He is reportedly a top candidate for the position and could be used to woo a certain former Patriot quarterback great back to New England. O’Brien notably served as the head coach for the Houston Texans from 2014-2020 before then joining the Alabama staff in 2021.