Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 17?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals close out the NFL’s Week 17 slate with a showdown set on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 2 from Paycor Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN. Both teams have made the case as legitimate AFC contenders as they both are riding respective winning streaks coming into this matchup.

Buffalo (12-3) has won six straight coming into this game while boasting one of the NFL’s best-scoring offenses, ranking fourth overall (28.0 PPG). The Bills have clinched the AFC East at this point in the season, but the final two games of the regular season still carry weight for Josh Allen and company. Their record mirrors the Kansas City Chiefs, though Buffalo carries the tie-breaker after besting Kansas City 24-20 back in Week 6. The Bills will have their sights set on finishing as the top seed in the AFC, securing the lone opening bye of the postseason.

Cincinnati (11-4) has shrugged off the early critics thanks to a seven-game win streak, with their latest coming by way of a 22-18 win over the Patriots. The Bengals' sixth-ranked scoring offense (26.1 PPG) has gotten healthier in recent weeks, welcoming Ja’Marr Chase back into the fold alongside Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati, having already secured a playoff spot, can clinch the AFC North Monday night by way of a win over the Bills and a loss or tie from the Ravens. Alternatively, a tie from Cincinnatti and a Ravens loss would also ensure the Bengals win the division.

The Bills are set as 1-point favorites on the road, priced at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bengals sit at -105, with the total score set at 49.5.