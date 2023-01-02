NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 18

The Buffalo Bills have had the AFC East wrapped up for a while now, but there’s some intrigue behind them in the playoff chase. Week 17 saw some maneuvering that offers a chance for some Week 18 chaos.

The New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins in the early window on Sunday, which puts them in a great position heading into Week 18. With the win, New England swapped spots with Miami, taking over the final wild card berth. The Patriots can clinch the playoff berth with a win over the Bills in Week 18. The Dolphins can clinch the spot with a win over the Jets next week.

Speaking of the Jets, they lost to the Seahawks, which resulted in their elimination from playoff contention. They can still play spoiler though, which puts plenty of pressure on the Dolphins.

The Bills don’t play until Monday Night Football, but already likely face a must-win situation in Week 18. The Chiefs beat the Broncos, which means the No. 1 seed remains on the line next week regardless of the Bills result on Monday Night Football against the Bengals. Of course, if Buffalo loses to Cincinnati on Monday, they drop to the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.