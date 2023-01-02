 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Bills-Bengals on Monday Night Football via live stream in Week 17

We break down how to watch the Bills and the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

By BenHall1

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates with wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) after scoring a successful two-point try in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Buffalo defeated Chicago 35-13. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bills haven't played as good as we have seen them, but they are winning games. The offense has looked a bit stagnant and they need to get Stefon Diggs more involved. With as good as he is, he should be getting 8-plus targets per game. Diggs and Josh Allen have to be on the same page heading into the playoffs if they want to make a run this year.

Over the past few weeks, the Bengals have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. The AFC playoff race will be exciting as the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and others will battle. The Chiefs are the favorite, but the Bengals seem to have their number. Ja’Marr Chase has looked like his last year self, while Tee Higgins has evolved into one of the best WR2’s in the NFL.

Bills vs. Bengals live stream

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC Live and the ABC app. or WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

More From DraftKings Nation