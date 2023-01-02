How to watch Bills-Bengals on Monday Night Football via live stream in Week 17

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bills haven't played as good as we have seen them, but they are winning games. The offense has looked a bit stagnant and they need to get Stefon Diggs more involved. With as good as he is, he should be getting 8-plus targets per game. Diggs and Josh Allen have to be on the same page heading into the playoffs if they want to make a run this year.

Over the past few weeks, the Bengals have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. The AFC playoff race will be exciting as the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and others will battle. The Chiefs are the favorite, but the Bengals seem to have their number. Ja’Marr Chase has looked like his last year self, while Tee Higgins has evolved into one of the best WR2’s in the NFL.

Bills vs. Bengals live stream

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC Live and the ABC app. or WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.