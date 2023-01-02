 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 18

The AFC North is working its way through Week 17. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 18.

By David Fucillo
Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The AFC North has featured a tight race between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all season long, but the Bengals have a clinching scenario heading into Monday Night Football to close out Week 17.

The Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the latter in desperation mode. A win would keep their playoff hopes alive after they got help from a Dolphins loss earlier in the day. Baltimore took the lead in the second quarter and led until the final minute of regulation. But Kenny Pickett stepped up in a huge way and capped off an 11-play, 80-yard rive with a ten-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris. It gave the Steelers the lead and they picked off Tyler Huntley to secure the win.

Baltimore is now a game back with the Bengals hosting the Bills in the Week 17 finale. If Cincinnati wins, they clinch the division and move into the No. 2 seed. If they lose, they’ll have to beat or tie the Ravens in Week 18 to clinch the division and the No. 3 seed. Ravens-Bengals will likely be the Week 18 Sunday Night Football game if the division is on the line.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.

2022-23 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Cincinnati Bengals 11-4 vs. BAL +170 -225 -700
Baltimore Ravens 10-6 @ CIN +140 +175 +550
Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8 vs. CLE +1000 OTB OTB
Cleveland Browns 7-9 @ PIT +380 OTB OTB

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 131 stories

More From DraftKings Nation