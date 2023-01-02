NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 18

The AFC North has featured a tight race between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all season long, but the Bengals have a clinching scenario heading into Monday Night Football to close out Week 17.

The Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the latter in desperation mode. A win would keep their playoff hopes alive after they got help from a Dolphins loss earlier in the day. Baltimore took the lead in the second quarter and led until the final minute of regulation. But Kenny Pickett stepped up in a huge way and capped off an 11-play, 80-yard rive with a ten-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris. It gave the Steelers the lead and they picked off Tyler Huntley to secure the win.

Baltimore is now a game back with the Bengals hosting the Bills in the Week 17 finale. If Cincinnati wins, they clinch the division and move into the No. 2 seed. If they lose, they’ll have to beat or tie the Ravens in Week 18 to clinch the division and the No. 3 seed. Ravens-Bengals will likely be the Week 18 Sunday Night Football game if the division is on the line.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.