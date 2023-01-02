NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 18

The AFC South will be in the spotlight next weekend. The division title will be on the line when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans. ADD INFO ABOUT IF IT’S ON SNF.

In the meantime, Week 17 wrapped with the Jaguars also keeping their wild card hopes alive if they come up short in Week 18. Jacksonville crushed the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8. The Jaguars will look to handle this in a simple way with a win over Tennessee, but they also have a road to the playoffs via the wild card with some help.

The Titans lost on Thursday to open the week, but it didn’t really mean anything. The Titans would need a ton of help to clinch a wild card berth, so it’s just win and in with the Week 18 game.

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the week for the division with an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Giants. The only question is whether or not Jeff Saturday will get an interview to lose the interim tag. Colts fans have to be hoping he doesn’t stick around.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.