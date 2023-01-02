NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 18

The past offseason saw the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos invest heavily in an attempt to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers had their own high expectations, but as the regular season comes to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs ran away with the division.

The Chiefs wrapped up the division a month ago, but they’re still pushing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They beat the Broncos on Sunday to keep the heat on Buffalo, but it wasn’t easy. Denver took a third quarter lead, but Kansas City did what it needed to do late and won its 15th straight in this rivalry.

Meanwhile, the Chargers handled their business against the Rams and are guaranteed either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. They are in position to avoid the Chiefs in the first round, and have a decent shot at claiming the No. 5 seed and facing the winner of next week’s Jaguars-Titans battle for the AFC South title.

The Raiders were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, losing 37-34 in overtime to the 49ers.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.