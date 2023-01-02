NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 18

The NFC East had a busy Week 17, and it has set up a huge Week 18. The division got its third playoff team in the postseason bracket and the division title will be on the line in the final week of the regular season.

The New York Giants punched their ticket to the 2023 NFL Playoffs by crushing the Colts. They only needed a win to secure the spot and have locked up the No. 6 seed in the playoff field. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion to the Browns, which drops them out of the playoff field. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention when the Packers thumped the Vikings later Sunday afternoon.

However, the big news is the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Saints to leave the door to the division title slightly ajar. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Titans, which moves them to one game out of first heading into the final weekend. The Cowboys face the Commanders and the Eagles face the Giants. New York has nothing to play for, so one has to wonder if they’ll rest their starters or try and cost the Eagles the No. 1 seed.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.