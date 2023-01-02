 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 18

The NFC North is working its way through Week 17. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 18.

By David Fucillo
AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the NFC North champs, but they stumbled in Week 17. The Green Bay Packers welcomed them to Lambeau Field and completely dismantled them. The Vikings took a 3-0 lead and then proceeded to give up 41 unanswered points in a rout.

It was a divisional weekend in Week 17, as the Detroit Lions crushed the Chicago Bears. The Commanders loss to the Browns moved the Seahawks into the No. 7 seed, with Detroit and Green Bay right behind them.

The Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed with the loss, but can’t fall any further. The bigger question now is whether the Packers or Lions are able to secure a playoff berth. If the Packers beat the Lions in Week 18 and the Seahawks beat the Rams, Green Bay clinches the last wild card berth due to the conference record tiebreaker edge over Seattle. If the Lions and Seahawks both win, Seattle claims the wild card berth due to the head-to-head tiebreaker edge.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings and each team’s opponent next week. Division title odds are no longer available at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.

2022-23 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 18
NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 18
Minnesota Vikings 12-4 @ CHI +250 OTB
Detroit Lions 8-8 @ GB +1000 OTB
Green Bay Packers 8-8 vs. DET -175 OTB
Chicago Bears 3-13 vs. MIN +1500 OTB

