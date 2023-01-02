NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the NFC North champs, but they stumbled in Week 17. The Green Bay Packers welcomed them to Lambeau Field and completely dismantled them. The Vikings took a 3-0 lead and then proceeded to give up 41 unanswered points in a rout.

It was a divisional weekend in Week 17, as the Detroit Lions crushed the Chicago Bears. The Commanders loss to the Browns moved the Seahawks into the No. 7 seed, with Detroit and Green Bay right behind them.

The Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed with the loss, but can’t fall any further. The bigger question now is whether the Packers or Lions are able to secure a playoff berth. If the Packers beat the Lions in Week 18 and the Seahawks beat the Rams, Green Bay clinches the last wild card berth due to the conference record tiebreaker edge over Seattle. If the Lions and Seahawks both win, Seattle claims the wild card berth due to the head-to-head tiebreaker edge.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings and each team’s opponent next week. Division title odds are no longer available at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.