NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 18

The NFC South is officially a wrap. It hasn’t been pretty, but somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to clinch the division title. The Bucs came back to beat the Carolina Panthers to secure the No. 4 seed and get back to .500. It hasn’t been a great year for anybody in the division, but the Bucs did just enough to get to the playoffs.

The Panthers were eliminated from contention with the loss, while the New Orleans Saints were eliminated later in the day. The Saints went into Philly and beat the Eagles, but they needed too many things to go right. They looked like they might survive thanks to the Commanders losing, but the Packers win over the Vikings in the late window coupled with the Lions win over the Bears knocked out the Saints.

And yes, the Falcons did manage a win over the Cardinals. Atlanta is currently in the No. 7 position in the 2023 NFL Draft order.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings and each team’s opponent next week. The division titles are now off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.