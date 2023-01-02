 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 18

The NFC South is working its way through Week 17. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 18.

By David Fucillo
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFC South is officially a wrap. It hasn’t been pretty, but somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to clinch the division title. The Bucs came back to beat the Carolina Panthers to secure the No. 4 seed and get back to .500. It hasn’t been a great year for anybody in the division, but the Bucs did just enough to get to the playoffs.

The Panthers were eliminated from contention with the loss, while the New Orleans Saints were eliminated later in the day. The Saints went into Philly and beat the Eagles, but they needed too many things to go right. They looked like they might survive thanks to the Commanders losing, but the Packers win over the Vikings in the late window coupled with the Lions win over the Bears knocked out the Saints.

And yes, the Falcons did manage a win over the Cardinals. Atlanta is currently in the No. 7 position in the 2023 NFL Draft order.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings and each team’s opponent next week. The division titles are now off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.

2022-23 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-8 @ ATL -250 -450 OTB
Carolina Panthers 7-9 @ NO +900 +330 OTB
New Orleans Saints 6-10 vs. CAR +310 +1800 OTB
Atlanta Falcons 6-10 vs. TB +3500 OTB OTB

