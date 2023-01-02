 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 18

The NFC West is working its way through Week 17. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 18.

By David Fucillo
Tyler Mabry #85 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter in the game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The NFC West is sending one team to the playoffs, but Week 17 kept the door open a crack for a second team.

The Seahawks beat the Jets Sunday afternoon, and that coupled with the Commanders loss to the Lions keeps Seattle’s playoff hopes alive. Seattle is going to need some help in Week 18 if they are going to clinch the final wild card berth. They need a win over the Rams and they also need the Lions to beat the Packers.

The division champion 49ers beat the Raiders, although it took some extra effort. Las Vegas led for much of the game, and then forced overtime when they scored late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers held on for the win and with the Vikings losing to the Packers, San Francisco is now the No. 2 seed. If they win next week, they’re guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 seed, and if the Eagles lose to the Giants, San Francisco would claim the No. 1 seed.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.

2022-23 NFC West standings

NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17 Week 18
San Francisco 49ers 12-4 vs. ARI +150 OTB OTB
Seattle Seahawks 8-8 vs. LAR +2000 OTB OTB
Los Angeles Rams 5-11 @ SEA +130 OTB OTB
Arizona Cardinals 4-12 @ SF +400 OTB OTB

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 131 stories

More From DraftKings Nation