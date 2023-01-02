NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 18

The NFC West is sending one team to the playoffs, but Week 17 kept the door open a crack for a second team.

The Seahawks beat the Jets Sunday afternoon, and that coupled with the Commanders loss to the Lions keeps Seattle’s playoff hopes alive. Seattle is going to need some help in Week 18 if they are going to clinch the final wild card berth. They need a win over the Rams and they also need the Lions to beat the Packers.

The division champion 49ers beat the Raiders, although it took some extra effort. Las Vegas led for much of the game, and then forced overtime when they scored late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers held on for the win and with the Vikings losing to the Packers, San Francisco is now the No. 2 seed. If they win next week, they’re guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 seed, and if the Eagles lose to the Giants, San Francisco would claim the No. 1 seed.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 18.