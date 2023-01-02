Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 17 between the Bills and Bengals?

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals face off on Monday Night Football in Week 17. The game will kick at 8:30 p.m. in Cincinnati and will be available to watch on ESPN and ABC. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, though the Bills are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the game, and Lisa Salters will be down on the field. The Bengals enter on a seven-game winning streak and are looking to get a win and earn the AFC North title after the Ravens lost on Sunday. The Bills have a head-to-head advantage over the Chiefs, so if the two end with the same record, Buffalo will get the coveted No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total for the game set at 49.5.