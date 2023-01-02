Tracking the latest news for Indianapolis Colts head coaching vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a new head coach. Former head coach Frank Reich was removed from his position after beginning the 2022 campaign with a 3-5-1 record. As an interim, the Colts hired ESPN analyst and former center Jeff Saturday to finish out their year.

Reich had been the head coach for the Colts for four seasons ahead of 2022. In total, he had a 40-33-1 record when he was removed from his position. This was Reich’s first shot at being a head coach in the NFL. With two trips to the playoffs in four full seasons, you have to think that he will land on his feet elsewhere.

The hiring of Saturday was ridiculed by many and the results have been extremely poor. The team will need a new quarterback after trying out yet another free agent in Matt Ryan for 2022. Whoever the new head coach is, he will need to be on board with whatever direction they plan on going at QB. There will be some free agent or trade options out there with Derek Carr, Tom Brady, and Jimmy Garoppolo being the three biggest names, but with a current pick at No. 5 overall, they could grab a quarterback in the first round. This decision will be the biggest for a new head coach coming in.

Interview Candidates

TBD

Rumored interest

It was reported in Week 17 that the interim head coach Jeff Saturday would be among those with a chance to interview for the opening in the offseason.