When are Lions-Packers playing in Week 18?

The Detroit Lions will head to Lambeau Field for a crucial matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. We go over when the two teams are playing and what the NFL playoff implications are for the matchup.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Lions-Packers playing this week?

The Lions and Packers will be elevated to primetime as the Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC. This creates an interesting dynamic for the playoff picture, which we’ll go over a bit below. The SNF matchup usually kicks off around 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL playoff implications

So this game may not mean as much to the Lions as the Packers at kickoff. If the Seahawks beat the Rams in the afternoon window, then the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention. If the Rams beat the Seahawks, then the Lions and Packers will play to decide who gets the 7-seed in the NFC.

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday afternoon prior to MNF between the Bills and Bengals. The Packers line could move being as there’s a scenario in which the Lions have less to play for, though you’d think keeping Green Bay out of the postseason is motivation enough for Dan Campbell’s unit.