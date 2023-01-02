When are Patriots-Bills playing in Week 18?

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off in Week 18 with definite playoff implications for one team and likely playoff implications for the other. The NFL announced the Week 18 kickoff times on Monday afternoon ahead of Week 17 Monday Night Football. The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Patriots-Bills playing this week?

The Patriots-Bills game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

NFL playoff implications

The Patriots have two paths to the playoffs. If they beat the Bills, they will be the No. 7 seed. If they lose to the Bills, they can claim the No. 7 seed if the Jets beat the Dolphins, the Browns beat the Steelers, and the Jaguars beat the Titans.

The Bills are competing with the Chiefs and Bengals for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They face Cincinnati on Monday Night Football to close out Week 17. If Buffalo wins that game, they can clinch the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Patriots or a Chiefs loss on Saturday to the Raiders. If the Bills lose to Cincinnati, they drop to the No. 3 seed and would need a win over the Patriots and the Bengals and Chiefs both losing in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed.