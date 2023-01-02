When are Seahawks-Rams playing in Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Seahawks won the first game between these two, winning 27-23 in Los Angeles. Seattle is a 6.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Seahawks-Rams playing this week?

The Seahawks-Rams game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 2. The game will air on FOX.

NFL playoff implications

The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Seahawks head into Week 18 holding the final playoff berth, but they do not control their own destiny. If Seattle loses, they’re out. If they win and the Packers beat the Lions, Seattle is out due to the conference record tiebreaker. If the Seahawks win and the Lions beat the Packers, Seattle gets the final wild card berth due to holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit. The Lions-Packers game is not airing until Sunday Night Football, so we’ll know heading into that game if Detroit has anything to play for.