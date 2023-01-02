When are Ravens-Bengals playing in Week 18?

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Week 18 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Both teams are headed to the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but it’s unclear as of January 2nd which of the two will claim the AFC North title and a home playoff game. The Bengals are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Ravens-Bengals playing this week?

The Ravens-Bengals game time has been narrowed down to one of two teams depending on the result of Week 17 Monday Night Football. The game will be played at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Bills win, the Ravens-Bengals game will be played at 4:25 p.m. If the Bengals wins, the Ravens-Bengals game it will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL playoff implications

The implications will depend on Monday’s result. If the Bills win, the Bengals have to beat the Ravens to win the AFC North. If the Bengals beat the Bills, they clinch the AFC North title thanks to the Ravens loss to the Steelers on Sunday night, and Baltimore is competing for the No. 5 or No. 6 seed next week. The Bengals would be a game back of the Chiefs and if Kansas City beats the Raiders on Saturday, Cincinnati would be playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.