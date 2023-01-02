When are Eagles-Giants playing in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in a big matchup in Week 18. There are plenty of playoff implications for this game, so we’re going to go over that a bit as well as when kickoff will be.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Eagles-Giants playing this week?

The Eagles and Giants will play in the 4:25 p.m. ET window in the afternoon this Sunday in Week 18. There’s also the belief that QB Jalen Hurts will be able to return from his shoulder sprain in time to start for Philly.

NFL playoff implications

This game means nothing for the G-Men. This game means the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the Eagles. If the Eagles were to lose to the Giants and the Cowboys beat the Commanders in Week 18, Dallas would win the NFC East division and have a shot at the top seed. If Philly loses, the top seed could also go to the San Francisco 49ers, who have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys and Vikings. That is if the Niners beat the Cardinals in Week 18.