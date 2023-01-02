When are Cowboys-Commanders playing in Week 18?

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL released the full schedule for the regular-season finale this weekend. We’re going to go over when the Cowboys and Commanders are playing and what it means for the playoffs.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Cowboys-Commanders playing this week?

The Cowboys and Commanders will be in the afternoon window at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

NFL playoff implications

This game means a decent amount for the playoff picture in the NFC. The Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Browns this past Sunday. The Cowboys have a shot to get the top overall seed in the NFC and/or jump the Eagles for the NFC East title. If Dallas wins and Philly loses to the Giants, the Cowboys would jump into the top three seeds in the conference.

After that, the Cowboys would have a shot at the No. 1 seed if the 49ers also lose to the Cardinals. If the Niners win and the Cowboys win their division, Dallas would be the No. 2 seed ahead of the Vikings.