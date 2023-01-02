When are 49ers-Cardinals playing in Week 18?

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will face off in Week 18 at Levi’s Stadium to close out the 2022-23 NFL regular season. The 49ers won the first game between these two, winning 38-10 in Mexico City. The 49ers are a 14-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are 49ers-Cardinals playing this week?

The 49ers-Cardinals game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. The game will air on FOX.

NFL playoff implications

The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention and are competing for higher draft position. The 49ers clinched the NFC West currently sit in the No. 2 position after the Vikings lost in Week 17. San Francisco still has a chance to claim the No. 1 seed, but they need some help. If the 49ers beat the Cardinals, they can claim the top spot if the Eagles lose to the Giants. The Eagles-Giants game will also take place at 4:25 p.m. ET.